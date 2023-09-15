Russians cannot strengthen Kherson front, but they are building defence

The Russian army lacks reserves to significantly strengthen its forces on the Kherson front, but it is rotating forces and building "defensive lines" there.

Source: Nataliia Humeniuk, head of the joint press centre of Operational Command Pivden (South), on the air during the national joint 24/7 newscast on the morning of 15 September

Quote: "Now, we do not observe the creation of critical strike groups in our area of responsibility, but we see powerful manoeuvres; they (Russians) are trying to replace one force with another; they are trying to transfer additional forces to the Zaporizhzhia front.

They would like to strengthen the Kherson front, but so far, there are no such critical reserves, although we see the reformation of the groups. Obviously, they are trying to calculate which directions will be the most threatening for them."

Details: As Humeniuk said, the front in Kherson Oblast is not exposed, but some units replace others: more powerful assault units are placed in those directions where there is a threat of the Ukrainians advancing by land.

Some of the Russian units are forming defensive lines in Kherson Oblast, where they feel threatened.

As Humeniuk reported, counter-battery measures are taking place on the Dnipro islands, which are considered a "grey zone". Over the past day, 34 invaders were killed, and three guns and three boats were destroyed.

