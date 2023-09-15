All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Contract soldier in Russia sentenced to 13 years in prison for refusing to fight in Ukraine

Iryna BalachukFriday, 15 September 2023, 11:36
Contract soldier in Russia sentenced to 13 years in prison for refusing to fight in Ukraine
Photo: ruadvocate.ru

A court in Sakhalin has sentenced a contract soldier to 13 years in a maximum-security prison for refusing to fight in Ukraine.

Source: BBC News Russian service, referring to the website of the South Sakhalin Garrison Military Court

Details: It is reported that this week the contract soldier was found guilty in a case of desertion during mobilisation (Art. 338.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation) and sentenced to nine years in prison.

Advertisement:

The court's website says that the man did not report to the military unit, wanting to "avoid being sent to the zone of the special military operation [as the Russians call the war against Ukraine – ed.] and spend his time being idle".

In February of this year, he was already conditionally sentenced in a case of leaving the unit without permission (Art. 337.5 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation). The Russian contract soldier was therefore sentenced to 13 years in a strict-regime penal colony.

Mediazona reported that the soldier in question is Maksim Aleksandrovich Kochetkov, and is 21 years of age.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

The Insider stated that Kochetkov was among the Russian servicemen who were held in inhumane conditions in a non-operational penal colony in Luhansk Oblast in Ukraine last year because they refused to fight.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

VIDEOSiren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter

Hackers break into Russian database with data on hundreds of millions of flights

Budanov: 9 people killed in attack on Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol

People not ready to spend money on anything other than weapons – Zelenskyy on elections

Canada to join process of training Ukrainians on F-16s – Canadian PM

Zaluzhnyi speaks with Milley's successor for the first time

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:19
Russian army suffers high staff turnover in Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
09:56
VIDEOSiren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter
09:49
Air defence destroys 14 out of 15 Russian attack drones overnight
09:33
Over 500 more Russians killed in Ukraine
09:26
US asks Poland to clarify statement on cessation of arms supplies to Ukraine
09:15
US appoints head of Ukraine aid oversight team
09:03
PHOTOExplosions thunder in Sevastopol, missile wreckage falls from sky
09:00
A wild, wild world: what is rewilding and why is it part of Ukraine's future?
08:31
Russians cannot accept loss of positions near Andriivka – General Staff report
07:43
12 Shahed drones downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight: infrastructure facility damaged
All News
Advertisement: