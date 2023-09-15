All Sections
Russians train young propagandists in Melitopol − National Resistance Center

Iryna BalachukFriday, 15 September 2023, 13:15
Photo: sostav.ru

The Russians have opened a new Training Centre for propagandists in Melitopol, with the so-called Media School actively recruiting teenagers.

Source: National Resistance Center

Quote from the National Resistance Center: "The enemy is actively creating pseudo-local media outlets in the temporarily occupied territories, but all of them are mostly staffed by visiting guest performers. That is, this whole "area" is fake, like everything else in Russia.

Russians are already teaching children the basics of working in the media to remedy the situation."

Details: It is reported that the Russians are using children’s desires to become famous and are actively encouraging them to cooperate.

The National Resistance Center recalls that working for Russian propaganda is a crime and calls on parents to monitor such projects and prevent children from participating in them.

