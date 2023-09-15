All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


State defence company Ukroboronprom restricts communications with media after Reuters' publication

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 15 September 2023, 13:24
State defence company Ukroboronprom restricts communications with media after Reuters' publication
STOCK PHOTO: UKROBORONPROM

The state-owned defence industry company Ukroboronprom has restricted communication with the press on production issues after the Reuters news agency released certain information that endangered the safety of one of Ukroboronprom's companies.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Ukroboromprom’s response to a request from journalists

Quote: "Following the Reuters article of 12 September 2023, which endangered the safety of one of the businesses of the state-owned defence industry company Ukroboronprom, communication with the media regarding certain potentially dangerous topics related to production sites and some other details has been restricted. We will inform you when the situation changes."

Advertisement:

Details: Ukroboronprom stressed that information about the work of the Ukrainian defence industry during the full-scale war with the Russian Federation is sensitive and therefore should be metered and checked, and should not be posing a threat to defence companies, their employees and the defence capability of Ukraine.

At the same time, the state-owned company maintained that they remain open to communication regarding issues of transformation, building an anti-corruption infrastructure, etc.

Background: On 12 September, Reuters published a story about the state-owned enterprise Antonov opening a new production centre.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

 



Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
All News
Advertisement: