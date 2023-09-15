State defence company Ukroboronprom restricts communications with media after Reuters' publication

The state-owned defence industry company Ukroboronprom has restricted communication with the press on production issues after the Reuters news agency released certain information that endangered the safety of one of Ukroboronprom's companies.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Ukroboromprom’s response to a request from journalists

Quote: "Following the Reuters article of 12 September 2023, which endangered the safety of one of the businesses of the state-owned defence industry company Ukroboronprom, communication with the media regarding certain potentially dangerous topics related to production sites and some other details has been restricted. We will inform you when the situation changes."

Details: Ukroboronprom stressed that information about the work of the Ukrainian defence industry during the full-scale war with the Russian Federation is sensitive and therefore should be metered and checked, and should not be posing a threat to defence companies, their employees and the defence capability of Ukraine.

At the same time, the state-owned company maintained that they remain open to communication regarding issues of transformation, building an anti-corruption infrastructure, etc.

Background: On 12 September, Reuters published a story about the state-owned enterprise Antonov opening a new production centre.

