All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Nowhere to plant a flag in Andriivka, it's destroyed

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 15 September 2023, 14:48
Nowhere to plant a flag in Andriivka, it's destroyed
Andriivka, 6 September. Photo: Associated Press

The village of Andriivka near Bakhmut has been completely destroyed in combat actions.

Source: Oleksandr Borodin, a press officer of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, during the 24/7 national joint newscast; news outlet Suspilne with reference to a comment by Olena Danko, head of Ivanivka district; Associated Press

Quote from Borodin: "It [Andriivka – ed.] has been liberated. Unfortunately, it's in such a state that I'm not sure if it's possible to install a flagpole there. 

Advertisement:

... Andriivka itself is gone. Let's face it. It's completely destroyed, but as an area, the square is important.

This [control over Andriivka] is an important step, after which you can take more steps to encircle [the Russians]."

Details: Borodin said that the Russians had planted many mines in the area during their defence, so the Ukrainian military was moving towards it very carefully to save "the maximum number of soldiers".

He clarified that there are no civilians in Andriivka, and have been for quite some time. The settlement was heavily damaged during Russian winter attacks.

Olena Danko, head of Ivanivka district, of which Andriivka is a part, stated in a comment to Suspilne that all the residents had evacuated to other regions of Ukraine. She said that the combat actions there began in September 2022. At the time of the occupation, there were no civilians there. Before the full-scale invasion, 77 people lived in the village.

 
SCREENSHOT FROM deepstate' MAP

Background:

  • On 14 September, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar claimed that Ukraine's Defence Forces had liberated the settlement of Andriivka on the Bakhmut front. The command of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade officially retracted her statement, saying it was wrong and premature.
  • Subsequently, Malyar explained this situation was caused by "a communication failure between several sources of information reporting directly from the scene."
  • On 15 September, the Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated Andriivka during their assault actions, are continuing their offensive, and have had partial success in the area of Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
Donetsk region
Ukraine's Armed Forces storm and liberate Andriivka, have successes near Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast – General Staff report
Ukraine's defenders hold two fronts and advance on two others – General Staff report
Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister announces liberation of Andriivka on Bakhmut front, military denies it
RECENT NEWS
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
All News
Advertisement: