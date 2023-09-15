Estonian intelligence: Russians may relocate ships from Sevastopol to Novorossiysk

Estonian defence intelligence noted the successful actions of Ukrainian forces in temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as progress in other areas of the front, in a summary on Friday.

Details: The report mentions, among other things, Ukraine's latest combined attack on Sevastopol, which destroyed a large project 775 Minsk landing ship and a diesel-electric submarine of the Varshavyanka class.

Estonian intelligence indicates that the strike achieved a military goal and somewhat diverted the attention of the Russian media from the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Far East Economic Forum and his meeting with the leader of North Korea, Kim Jong Un.

Quote: "It is noteworthy that by asymmetric actions, Ukraine managed to deprive Russia of its sovereignty at sea along almost the entire western coast of Crimea and push the Russians into the eastern waters of the Black Sea," the intelligence said.

Estonian defence forces suggest that after the latest attack, the Russians are likely to relocate ships from Sevastopol to Novorossiysk, further reducing the city's role in occupied Crimea in providing naval operations.

As for the situation at the front, Ukraine continues to systematically clear the fortified positions of the Russians on the Orikhiv front in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, near the recently liberated Robotyne. At the same time, there is a sceptical assessment of the possibility of a breakthrough by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of Tokmak and the cutting of the Russian land corridor to Crimea.

In other parts of the front, the situation has hardly changed: the Armed Forces of Ukraine continued combat operations on the Bakhmut front, while the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation attacked on the Kupiansk-Svatove-Kreminna line and struck on the Lyman front.

Last week, Estonian intelligence indicated that the further success of the Armed Forces of Ukraine depends on how quickly they can raise additional reserves and forces.

