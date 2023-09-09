Ukraine's army needs additional reserves to break through all Russian defence lines – Estonian intelligence

Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service has stated that Ukraine’s counteroffensive’s most important events are taking place in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, just like before.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Estonian public broadcasting ERR

Details: Estonian intelligence said the further success of Ukraine’s Armed Forces depends on how quickly they can deploy additional reserves and forces.

ERR added that, at the same time, Russian forces are trying to conduct counterattacks and thereby make the Ukrainians withdraw from Zaporizhzhia toward Lyman and Kreminna, but Russia has not succeeded in this plan.

As Estonian intelligence noted, Ukraine’s Armed Forces are controlling the settlements south of Bakhmut, which, most likely, gives them a significant tactical advantage, puts pressure on Russian troops, creates the need to transfer Russian additional reserves there and thereby supports the actions of Ukrainian forces on the Zaporizhzhia front and during counteroffensive actions.

Earlier, the Intelligence Centre of the Defence Forces of Estonia reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine likely managed to breach the front line of defence of the Russian occupying forces in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Background:

During his visit to Kyiv, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Washington sees the progress of the Ukrainian counteroffensive and the US will facilitate necessary aid for Ukraine now and in the long term.

Moreover, the Pentagon's Defense Intelligence Agency believes that the recent successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine suggest a "realistic possibility" of a breakthrough in the rest of the Russian defence lines by the end of the year.

