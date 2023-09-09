All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's army needs additional reserves to break through all Russian defence lines – Estonian intelligence

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 9 September 2023, 19:59
Ukraine's army needs additional reserves to break through all Russian defence lines – Estonian intelligence
STOCK PHOTO: ELDAR SARAKHMAN for UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service has stated that Ukraine’s counteroffensive’s most important events are taking place in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, just like before.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Estonian public broadcasting ERR

Details: Estonian intelligence said the further success of Ukraine’s Armed Forces depends on how quickly they can deploy additional reserves and forces.

Advertisement:

ERR added that, at the same time, Russian forces are trying to conduct counterattacks and thereby make the Ukrainians withdraw from Zaporizhzhia toward Lyman and Kreminna, but Russia has not succeeded in this plan.

As Estonian intelligence noted, Ukraine’s Armed Forces are controlling the settlements south of Bakhmut, which, most likely, gives them a significant tactical advantage, puts pressure on Russian troops, creates the need to transfer Russian additional reserves there and thereby supports the actions of Ukrainian forces on the Zaporizhzhia front and during counteroffensive actions.

Earlier, the Intelligence Centre of the Defence Forces of Estonia reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine likely managed to breach the front line of defence of the Russian occupying forces in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: