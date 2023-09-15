Baerbock and Blinken discuss Ukraine: Putin is missing the mark if he believes the world will get used to war

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has held a meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Washington where they discussed the issue of Russia's war against Ukraine and promised to support Ukraine long-term.

Source: European Pravda, citing Tagesschau

Quote: "We support Ukraine, we support the people in Ukraine as long as they need us. Russian President Vladimir Putin is missing the mark if he believes the world will adapt, and get used to the war because there are other issues."

But Blinken said that strong support for Ukraine from the United States and dozens of other countries will continue in military, economic and humanitarian terms. He also thanked Germany for its leadership in supporting Kyiv.

"Germany is the second-largest supporter of Ukraine in the world after the USA," the US Secretary of State said.

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that Blinken discussed the issues of strengthening Ukraine's air defence with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock during her visit to the United States.

Baerbock said that it was necessary to strengthen the air defence of Ukraine in the coming months.

The German Foreign Minister called for protection of Ukraine's critical infrastructure during the coming cold season.

During Baerbock’s meeting with her Ukrainian colleague Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv they discussed additional air defence systems to protect the Ukrainian energy system and ports, among other things.

The Pentagon announced a new package of military assistance for Ukraine, which in particular included equipment for supporting and strengthening the air defence systems of Ukraine.

