Baerbock and Blinken discuss Ukraine: Putin is missing the mark if he believes the world will get used to war

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 15 September 2023, 21:51
ANNALENA BAERBOCK, ANTHONY BLINKEN. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has held a meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Washington where they discussed the issue of Russia's war against Ukraine and promised to support Ukraine long-term.

Source: European Pravda, citing Tagesschau

Quote: "We support Ukraine, we support the people in Ukraine as long as they need us. Russian President Vladimir Putin is missing the mark if he believes the world will adapt, and get used to the war because there are other issues."

But Blinken said that strong support for Ukraine from the United States and dozens of other countries will continue in military, economic and humanitarian terms. He also thanked Germany for its leadership in supporting Kyiv.

"Germany is the second-largest supporter of Ukraine in the world after the USA," the US Secretary of State said.

Background:

