The Security Service Ukraine (SSU) has detained an associate of former Ukrainian MP Nestor Shufrich's, who is suspected of financing Rosgvardiya.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine

Quote: "The Security Service has collected evidence on another person involved in the case of MP Nestor Shufrych, who is suspected of financing the National Guard of Russia in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The case files suggest the detainee was responsible for the legal aspects of the transaction. In particular, he was engaged in creating a contract with the structures of the National Guard of Russia for the protection of luxury property controlled by Shufrich in Crimea.

Thus, in just three months, more than 500,000 Russian roubles were transferred to the Russian accounts.

The purpose of payments is to provide "paramilitary protection services" for objects of MP on the peninsula's territory."

Details: SSU operatives detained Shufrych's business partner and served him with a notice of suspicion under Article 110-2.3 of the Criminal Code (financing actions committed to forcibly change or overthrow the constitutional order or seize state power, changing the borders of the territory or state border of Ukraine).

The perpetrator faces up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

Background: In early February 2024, MP Shufrych was already served with a similar notice of suspicion.

