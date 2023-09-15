Russia names cause of Luna-25 crash

Roscosmos has reported that the cause of the Luna 25 interplanetary station's crash on 19 August 2023 was one of its instruments.

Details: Yuri Borisov, the head of Roscosmos, said the accelerometer did not transmit the information necessary to shut down the engine.

For reference: An accelerometer is a device for measuring the force of a reaction induced by acceleration or gravity.

Background: On 19 August 2023, according to Roscosmos, the station "went to a non-calculated orbit, collided with the Moon and ceased to exist". The first Russian lunar station in almost 50 years was launched on 11 August, and was scheduled to land on the Earth's satellite on 21 August.

