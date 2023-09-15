All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia names cause of Luna-25 crash

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 15 September 2023, 23:14
Russia names cause of Luna-25 crash
PHOTO: ROSKOSMOS

Roscosmos has reported that the cause of the Luna 25 interplanetary station's crash on 19 August 2023 was one of its instruments.

Source: Roscosmos

Details: Yuri Borisov, the head of Roscosmos, said the accelerometer did not transmit the information necessary to shut down the engine.

Advertisement:

For reference: An accelerometer is a device for measuring the force of a reaction induced by acceleration or gravity.

Background: On 19 August 2023, according to Roscosmos, the station "went to a non-calculated orbit, collided with the Moon and ceased to exist". The first Russian lunar station in almost 50 years was launched on 11 August, and was scheduled to land on the Earth's satellite on 21 August.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
All News
Advertisement: