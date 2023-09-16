Former lawyer who called for seizure of power in Ukraine placed under 24-hour house arrest

Former lawyer who called for seizure of power in Ukraine. Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

The Solomianskyi District Court in Kyiv, ruling at a hearing on 15 September, placed a former lawyer under 24-hour house arrest for two months, who, according to the investigation, discredited the higher military and political leadership of Ukraine and called for a violent change of power.

Source: Hromadske, citing sources in law enforcement agencies

Details: The court also ordered the former lawyer to wear an electronic tag.

Hromadske’s source in law enforcement says that this is Serhii Kryzhanivskyi, founder of the Kryzhanivskyi and Partners law firm and creator of the Serhii Kryzhanivskyi LIVE YouTube channel.

A significant number of the videos on his YouTube channel, which has more than 120,000 subscribers, are about the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andrii Yermak, whom the former lawyer called "a Lieutenant General of the FSB of Russia."

The Security Service of Ukraine investigators served Kryzhanivski with a notice of suspicion under Art. 109.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – public calls for violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or for the seizure of state power, as well as distribution of materials calling for such actions.

The article provides for sanction in the form of restriction of liberty for a term of up to three years or imprisonment for the same term, with or without confiscation of property.

Background:

On 14 September, the Security Service of Ukraine announced that it had exposed a former lawyer in Kyiv who, on his YouTube channel, tried to discredit the top military and political leadership of Ukraine and incited citizens to commit violent actions to overthrow the constitutional order in Ukraine. It was established that the suspect’s "video messages" were immediately posted by Russian online resources, including Wagner Telegram channels.

