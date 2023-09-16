All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Former lawyer who called for seizure of power in Ukraine placed under 24-hour house arrest

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 16 September 2023, 02:07
Former lawyer who called for seizure of power in Ukraine placed under 24-hour house arrest
Former lawyer who called for seizure of power in Ukraine. Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

The Solomianskyi District Court in Kyiv, ruling at a hearing on 15 September, placed a former lawyer under 24-hour house arrest for two months, who, according to the investigation, discredited the higher military and political leadership of Ukraine and called for a violent change of power.

Source: Hromadske, citing sources in law enforcement agencies

Details: The court also ordered the former lawyer to wear an electronic tag.

Advertisement:

Hromadske’s source in law enforcement says that this is Serhii Kryzhanivskyi, founder of the Kryzhanivskyi and Partners law firm and creator of the Serhii Kryzhanivskyi LIVE YouTube channel.

A significant number of the videos on his YouTube channel, which has more than 120,000 subscribers, are about the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andrii Yermak, whom the former lawyer called "a Lieutenant General of the FSB of Russia."

The Security Service of Ukraine investigators served Kryzhanivski with a notice of suspicion under Art. 109.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – public calls for violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or for the seizure of state power, as well as distribution of materials calling for such actions.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

The article provides for sanction in the form of restriction of liberty for a term of up to three years or imprisonment for the same term, with or without confiscation of property.

Background: 

On 14 September, the Security Service of Ukraine announced that it had exposed a former lawyer in Kyiv who, on his YouTube channel, tried to discredit the top military and political leadership of Ukraine and incited citizens to commit violent actions to overthrow the constitutional order in Ukraine.  It was established that the suspect’s "video messages" were immediately posted by Russian online resources, including Wagner Telegram channels.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

VIDEOSiren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter

Hackers break into Russian database with data on hundreds of millions of flights

Budanov: 9 people killed in attack on Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol

People not ready to spend money on anything other than weapons – Zelenskyy on elections

Canada to join process of training Ukrainians on F-16s – Canadian PM

Zaluzhnyi speaks with Milley's successor for the first time

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:19
Russian army suffers high staff turnover in Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
09:56
VIDEOSiren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter
09:49
Air defence destroys 14 out of 15 Russian attack drones overnight
09:33
Over 500 more Russians killed in Ukraine
09:26
US asks Poland to clarify statement on cessation of arms supplies to Ukraine
09:15
US appoints head of Ukraine aid oversight team
09:03
PHOTOExplosions thunder in Sevastopol, missile wreckage falls from sky
09:00
A wild, wild world: what is rewilding and why is it part of Ukraine's future?
08:31
Russians cannot accept loss of positions near Andriivka – General Staff report
07:43
12 Shahed drones downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight: infrastructure facility damaged
All News
Advertisement: