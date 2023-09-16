All Sections
Trump says he likes Putin's praise

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 16 September 2023, 04:53
DONALD TRUMP. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

US President Donald Trump is pleased that he was praised by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said he supported Trump's intention to end the Russian war against Ukraine in one day.

Source: Trump in an interview with NBC News

Details: Trump reiterated that if he is re-elected as president, he will stop the war within 24 hours, although he did not provide details of how he is going to do it: "If I tell you exactly, I lose all my bargaining chips. I mean, you can’t really say exactly what you’re going to do. But I would say certain things to Putin. I would say certain things to Zelenskyy".

Last week, Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok that he had heard Trump's words about his intention to resolve the conflict within a few days: "We cannot help but feel happy about it."

Trump said he was pleased by those comments: "I like that he said that. Because that means what I’m saying is right. I would get him into a room. I’d get Zelenskyy into a room. Then I’d bring them together. And I’d have a deal worked out".

Trump did not specify what this agreement would consist of or whether it would preserve Ukraine's territorial integrity, only saying that it would be "a fair deal for everybody".

Background:

In July, Trump said that if he won the US presidential election, he would force the presidents of Ukraine and Russia to conclude a peace agreement.

