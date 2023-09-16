US increases production of 155 mm artillery shells up to 100,000 per month

The US plans to increase its monthly production of 155 mm artillery shells in the coming years and reach 100,000 units in 2025.

Source: Reuters, citing Bill LaPlante, the Under Secretary of Defence for Acquisition and Sustainment at the Pentagon, at a briefing on Friday

Quote from LaPlante: "We're going to be at 100,000 per month in 2025. We were at 14,000 per month 6 or 8 months ago, we are now at 28,000 a month today."

Background:

In August, it became known that the United States was significantly increasing the production of 155 mm artillery ammunition to provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine with a sufficient number of weapons.

