US increases production of 155 mm artillery shells up to 100,000 per month
Saturday, 16 September 2023, 06:41
The US plans to increase its monthly production of 155 mm artillery shells in the coming years and reach 100,000 units in 2025.
Source: Reuters, citing Bill LaPlante, the Under Secretary of Defence for Acquisition and Sustainment at the Pentagon, at a briefing on Friday
Quote from LaPlante: "We're going to be at 100,000 per month in 2025. We were at 14,000 per month 6 or 8 months ago, we are now at 28,000 a month today."
Background:
- In August, it became known that the United States was significantly increasing the production of 155 mm artillery ammunition to provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine with a sufficient number of weapons.
