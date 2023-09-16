All Sections
US increases production of 155 mm artillery shells up to 100,000 per month

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 16 September 2023, 06:41
US increases production of 155 mm artillery shells up to 100,000 per month
TRANSPORTATION OF 155 CALIBRE ARTILLERY AMMUNITION. PHOTO: HANDELSBLATT

The US plans to increase its monthly production of 155 mm artillery shells in the coming years and reach 100,000 units in 2025.

Source: Reuters, citing Bill LaPlante, the Under Secretary of Defence for Acquisition and Sustainment at the Pentagon, at a briefing on Friday

Quote from LaPlante: "We're going to be at 100,000 per month in 2025. We were at 14,000 per month 6 or 8 months ago, we are now at 28,000 a month today."

Background: 

  • In August, it became known that the United States was significantly increasing the production of 155 mm artillery ammunition to provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine with a sufficient number of weapons.

