Russians attack Kharkiv with Iskander missiles, injuring 5 people

Roman Petrenko, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 16 September 2023, 16:24
Russians attack Kharkiv with Iskander missiles, injuring 5 people
STOCK PHOTO: RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY

The Russians fired Iskander missiles on Kharkiv's Kholodnohirsky district on the morning of September, injuring 5 civilians.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration,  on Telegram, Serhii Bolvinov, the Chief of Investigation Department of the National Police in Kharkiv Oblast, on Facebook. Quote: "Preliminary reports from medics indicate that five civilians have been injured. They are in a fair to moderate condition and there is no threat to their lives.

Emergency services are dealing with the aftermath of the attack."

Details: Syniehubov reported that the occupiers fired five S-300 missiles on the city's Kholodnohirsky district.

Update: Later, Serhii Bolvinov, Chief of Investigation Department of the National Police in Kharkiv Oblast, specified that these were actually Iskander-K missiles. 

"Buildings are damaged, there are five wounded and a hole seven metres deep. The Russians are mutilating civilians again.

The walls are destroyed, window glass is shattered, and our emergency workers who reached the site seized pieces of a missile's hull, the base of a wing, and a navigation mechanism of Iskander-K missile system. The wounded have been delivered to a hospital; they are usual civilians", he wrote.

Background: The authorities reported explosions in Kharkiv on the morning of 16 September.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

