Slovakia's ban on import of Ukrainian agricultural products to last until end of year

European PravdaSaturday, 16 September 2023, 14:27

The government of Slovakia has decided that the ban on importing wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds from Ukraine will last until the end of the year.

Source: Aktuality, citing Ľudovít Ódor, Prime Minister of Slovakia, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "The European Commission did not extend the ban on importing four goods from Ukraine, including wheat, after 15 September, so the government decided to ban their import at the national level. It will apply until the end of the year to the same four goods, i.e. wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds. We must prevent excessive pressure on the Slovak market to remain fair to domestic farmers," Ódor stressed.

Ódor says that this move by the government is also a reaction to the same approach taken by Poland and Hungary.

Ódor stressed that the Slovak government will continue to work intensively with the European Commission and EU member states to find a pan-European and systemic solution while the national ban on importing these four goods is in place. He declared the readiness of the government to lift the ban in such a case.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Rural Development of Slovakia added that the decision is related to the protection of the domestic market and is a logical reaction to the practice of neighbouring countries that adopt unilateral import bans.

"The ban does not apply to the transportation of goods through our territory, which expresses our solidarity with Ukraine and the placement of its goods on target markets," the ministry added.

Background:

