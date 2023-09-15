All Sections
Poland bans imports of agricultural products from Ukraine indefinitely effective midnight

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 15 September 2023, 22:21
Poland bans imports of agricultural products from Ukraine indefinitely effective midnight
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Waldemar Buda, Polish Minister of Development and Technology, has signed the decree banning imports of agricultural products from Ukraine, including wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds, for an indefinite period.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Buda on Twitter

Details: The Polish minister called the European Commission's decision not to extend the embargo on Ukrainian grain imports "erroneous" and said that the order would come into force at midnight on 15-16 September.

"The Polish farmer comes first!" Buda added, thanking Polish Agriculture Minister Robert Telus and European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski, who was appointed under the Polish quota.

Background:

  • The European Commission has imposed a temporary restriction on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products to five EU member states: Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia. They argued that Ukrainian grain was hurting their markets and harming farmers.
  • On Friday, the European Commission announced that it would not extend restrictions on agricultural imports from Ukraine after 15 September, but Kyiv agreed to take measures to limit imports on its part.
  • Nevertheless, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia decided to impose unilateral restrictions.

