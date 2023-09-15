All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Poland bans imports of agricultural products from Ukraine indefinitely effective midnight

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 15 September 2023, 22:21
Poland bans imports of agricultural products from Ukraine indefinitely effective midnight
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Waldemar Buda, Polish Minister of Development and Technology, has signed the decree banning imports of agricultural products from Ukraine, including wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds, for an indefinite period.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Buda on Twitter

Details: The Polish minister called the European Commission's decision not to extend the embargo on Ukrainian grain imports "erroneous" and said that the order would come into force at midnight on 15-16 September.

Advertisement:

"The Polish farmer comes first!" Buda added, thanking Polish Agriculture Minister Robert Telus and European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski, who was appointed under the Polish quota.

Background:

  • The European Commission has imposed a temporary restriction on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products to five EU member states: Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia. They argued that Ukrainian grain was hurting their markets and harming farmers.
  • On Friday, the European Commission announced that it would not extend restrictions on agricultural imports from Ukraine after 15 September, but Kyiv agreed to take measures to limit imports on its part.
  • Nevertheless, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia decided to impose unilateral restrictions.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
All News
Advertisement: