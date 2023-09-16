Russians hit civilian car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 2 people and wounding one

A DAMAGED CAR AS A RESULT OF THE ATTACK ON PETROPAVLIVKA VILLAGE IN THE KUPIANSK DISTRICT. PHOTO: OLEH SYNIEHUBOV ON TELEGRAM

On Saturday, the Russians hit a civilian car with a guided anti-tank missile in Kharkiv Oblast; a man and a woman were killed on the spot, another man was wounded.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Russian occupiers hit a civilian car with a guided anti-tank missile near the village of Strilecha.

A man and a woman inside the car were killed on the spot. Another man was injured and hospitalised."

Details: Syniehubov also reported that the Russians attacked the village of Petropavlivka in the Kupiansk district on Saturday. A 23-year-old civilian was injured and hospitalised. A car was damaged.

Background: On the morning of 16 September, Russian forces fired five S-300 missiles on the Kholodnohirsk district of Kharkiv, injuring five people.

