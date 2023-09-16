All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Armed Forces advance on Bakhmut and Melitopol fronts – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 16 September 2023, 18:05
Ukrainian Armed Forces advance on Bakhmut and Melitopol fronts – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister
stock photo: ELDAR SARAKHMAN for Ukrainska Pravda

Ukrainian Armed Forces have had certain gains in the area of Klishchiivka on the Bakhmut front and partial success in the vicinity of Verbove and Novoprokopivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Defence Minister of Ukraine, on Telegram 

Quote: "The most active hostilities are now taking place on the Bakhmut front. There are ongoing offensive operations south of Bakhmut.

Advertisement:

The situation is intense in Klishchiivka and Kurdiumivka. As a result of offensive actions in the area of Klishchiivka, our defence forces have made certain advancements. 

The enemy failed to break through our defences in the areas of Yahidne and Bohdanivka, Donetsk Oblast."

Details: On the Melitopol front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue the offensive operation, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian forces, and forcing them to withdraw from their positions, Maliar asserted.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

"We have partial success in the areas of Verbove and Novoprokopivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, ousting the enemy from the occupied positions and gaining a foothold on the achieved frontiers," she wrote.

On the Kherson front, Ukrainian forces are conducting counter-battery measures, destroying Russian supply depots and hitting targets in their rear.

Maliar also said that in the northern areas bordering the Russian Federation, the Russians continue to maintain a grouping of troops to cover the state border, as well as carry out active sabotage work in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to more active parts of the front. 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

VIDEOSiren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter

Hackers break into Russian database with data on hundreds of millions of flights

Budanov: 9 people killed in attack on Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol

People not ready to spend money on anything other than weapons – Zelenskyy on elections

Canada to join process of training Ukrainians on F-16s – Canadian PM

Zaluzhnyi speaks with Milley's successor for the first time

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:19
Russian army suffers high staff turnover in Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
09:56
VIDEOSiren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter
09:49
Air defence destroys 14 out of 15 Russian attack drones overnight
09:33
Over 500 more Russians killed in Ukraine
09:26
US asks Poland to clarify statement on cessation of arms supplies to Ukraine
09:15
US appoints head of Ukraine aid oversight team
09:03
PHOTOExplosions thunder in Sevastopol, missile wreckage falls from sky
09:00
A wild, wild world: what is rewilding and why is it part of Ukraine's future?
08:31
Russians cannot accept loss of positions near Andriivka – General Staff report
07:43
12 Shahed drones downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight: infrastructure facility damaged
All News
Advertisement: