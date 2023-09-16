Ukrainian Armed Forces advance on Bakhmut and Melitopol fronts – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

Ukrainian Armed Forces have had certain gains in the area of Klishchiivka on the Bakhmut front and partial success in the vicinity of Verbove and Novoprokopivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Defence Minister of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "The most active hostilities are now taking place on the Bakhmut front. There are ongoing offensive operations south of Bakhmut.

The situation is intense in Klishchiivka and Kurdiumivka. As a result of offensive actions in the area of Klishchiivka, our defence forces have made certain advancements.

The enemy failed to break through our defences in the areas of Yahidne and Bohdanivka, Donetsk Oblast."

Details: On the Melitopol front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue the offensive operation, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian forces, and forcing them to withdraw from their positions, Maliar asserted.

"We have partial success in the areas of Verbove and Novoprokopivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, ousting the enemy from the occupied positions and gaining a foothold on the achieved frontiers," she wrote.

On the Kherson front, Ukrainian forces are conducting counter-battery measures, destroying Russian supply depots and hitting targets in their rear.

Maliar also said that in the northern areas bordering the Russian Federation, the Russians continue to maintain a grouping of troops to cover the state border, as well as carry out active sabotage work in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to more active parts of the front.

