Romanian farmers ask government to ban agricultural imports from Ukraine

European PravdaSaturday, 16 September 2023, 21:54

Romanian farmers have asked the government to unilaterally ban the import of Ukrainian grain and other food products after the European Commission decided to lift restrictions.

Source: European Pravda, reports Digi24.

On Saturday, the Alliance for Agriculture and Cooperation asked the government of Marcel Ciolacu to ban the import of certain food products from Ukraine, saying the measure was necessary to save Romanian farmers and protect Romania's food security.

In particular, representatives of the Alliance asked for the urgent adoption of a Regulatory Act that would ban the import of a number of agri-food products from Ukraine to Romania.

"This unilateral measure is necessary to save Romanian farmers and protect Romania's food security. The European Commission's decision not to extend the import ban for Ukraine's five neighbouring countries obliges the Romanian government to make such a decision if we want to talk about the National Agri-food sector. We are also aware that it is necessary to hold an urgent discussion, before the end of Monday – September 18, with the associative environment of the agri-food sector in order to establish a reasoned list of products subject to the embargo," the Alliance of Agriculture and Cooperation said in a statement.

"If a country like Poland, which strongly and fully supports Ukraine against Russian aggression, made such a unilateral decision after the September 15 deadline expired, we do not understand why Romania does not want to do the same," the statement said.

The statement notes that their request does not affect the transit of Ukrainian agricultural products through Romania in other directions, as is happening now.

Background:

