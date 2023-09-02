Russian forces hit Kherson overnight: two civilians injured

The Russian army struck the city of Kherson on early 2 September, injuring an elderly woman and causing another man to be hospitalised.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: A woman, 69, was injured in the Russian attack. She suffered a mine-blast trauma, facial injuries and an acute stress reaction.

A man, 49, was also injured. He was hospitalised with a shrapnel wound to the chest and a mine-blast injury.

