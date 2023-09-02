All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Media show former residence of head of Russia-linked church

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 2 September 2023, 15:46
Media show former residence of head of Russia-linked church
PHOTO: SKHEMY

Journalists have visited the former residence of Metropolitan Onufrii (Orest Berezovskyi), Head of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, on the territory of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, where no reporters were allowed before.

Source: Skhemy, an investigative project of Radio Svoboda (Liberty)

Details: Media outlets noted that the residence is a three-storey building with a sauna on the territory of the reserve in the Lower Lavra.

Advertisement:

In addition to private quarters, there are rooms where the Holy Synod of the Moscow Patriarchate used to take place and, in particular, prayers for Russian prisoners of war were read out. When vacating the premises, representatives of the UOC-MP removed all the furniture, icons and lighting from the residence.

The first tour of the previously closed facility was conducted for journalists by the acting abbot of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, Archimandrite Avraamii.

He showed them the rooms where the Holy Synod of the Moscow Patriarchate was held and where a portrait of Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church used to hang on the wall.

Onufrii's former residence has a meeting room, a refectory and a room where a prayer for Russian prisoners of war was held during Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In addition, the journalists drew attention to the spacious sauna located in the basement.

Background: Metropolitan Onufrii and over 20 other clergymen of the Russian-linked church have Russian citizenship.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
All News
Advertisement: