Media show former residence of head of Russia-linked church

Journalists have visited the former residence of Metropolitan Onufrii (Orest Berezovskyi), Head of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, on the territory of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, where no reporters were allowed before.

Source: Skhemy, an investigative project of Radio Svoboda (Liberty)

Details: Media outlets noted that the residence is a three-storey building with a sauna on the territory of the reserve in the Lower Lavra.

Advertisement:

In addition to private quarters, there are rooms where the Holy Synod of the Moscow Patriarchate used to take place and, in particular, prayers for Russian prisoners of war were read out. When vacating the premises, representatives of the UOC-MP removed all the furniture, icons and lighting from the residence.

The first tour of the previously closed facility was conducted for journalists by the acting abbot of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, Archimandrite Avraamii.

He showed them the rooms where the Holy Synod of the Moscow Patriarchate was held and where a portrait of Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church used to hang on the wall.

Onufrii's former residence has a meeting room, a refectory and a room where a prayer for Russian prisoners of war was held during Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In addition, the journalists drew attention to the spacious sauna located in the basement.

Background: Metropolitan Onufrii and over 20 other clergymen of the Russian-linked church have Russian citizenship.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!