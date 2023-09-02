Attack on 10-year-old Ukrainian boy in Germany: Ukrainian Embassy reacts

The Consulate General of Ukraine in Hamburg, Germany, has asked Lower Saxony’s Interior Ministry to conduct a detailed investigation into an attack on a ten-year-old Ukrainian boy in the town of Einbeck.

Source: Embassy of Ukraine in Germany on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A request for detailed clarification of all the circumstances, the investigation into the crime and the punishment for the perpetrators was sent on 28 August.

Quote: "Ukrainian consuls are in constant contact with the injured child’s parents and the local police. The Göttingen prosecutor's office has opened a case relating to a charge of attempted murder."

The embassy noted that the consular service of Ukraine is monitoring the case and will work closely with the German authorities to ensure all necessary steps are taken to bring the perpetrator to justice.

The embassy also said the attack was carried out in the presence of other Ukrainian children, the oldest of whom was 12.

The child suffered minor injuries, and after receiving medical care he was immediately allowed to go home.

The nationality, citizenship or origin of the attacker have not yet been established.

The prosecutor general believes the attack was politically motivated, reports the newspaper Die Welt, which also notes that the attacker spoke Russian.

The embassy noted that over 110,000 Ukrainian citizens are registered in Lower Saxony.

Background: It was reported on 1 September that an unknown man had attacked a group of children, complaining about them speaking Ukrainian. He ordered them to speak Russian, and then said that Ukraine had started the war.

The prosecutor's report alleges that the man pulled a girl’s hair, then grabbed the 10-year-old boy and threw him over a railing into a canal.

