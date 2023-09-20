Netanyahu and Zelenskyy discuss cooperation in human lives protection sphere

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed cooperation in the civil defence and protection of human lives sphere at a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York, where the session of the UN General Assembly was held.

Details: Zelenskyy informed Netanyahu about the situation at the front and the airstrikes, in particular by Iranian-made drones, which Russia continues to use in their attacks on peaceful Ukrainian cities, civilian targets and port infrastructure facilities.

Zelenskyy expressed concern over the increasingly close military cooperation between Russia and Iran.

The Ukrainian President also invited Israel to support the Ukrainian Peace Formula and talked about the Global Peace Summit preparation.

In addition, Zelenskyy and Netanyahu discussed cooperation within the UN and other international platforms.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, 19 September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on other states to join in preparations for a summit on Ukraine’s Peace Formula.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy drew the attention of UN Secretary General António Guterres to the fact that Russia is using Iranian drones to attack Ukraine's port and agro-industrial infrastructure.

Zelenskyy also proposed to construct grain hubs in African ports.

