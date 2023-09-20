All Sections
Zelenskyy calls on Trump to show his peace plan on ending war

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 20 September 2023, 05:17
Zelenskyy calls on Trump to show his peace plan on ending war
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY IN AN INTERVIEW. PHOTO: CNN

On Wednesday, 20 September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on former US President Donald Trump to share his peace plan for ending the war in Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Wolf Blitzer from CNN after the speech at the UN General Assembly

Details: But the president cautioned that any peace plan that includes Kyiv giving up the territory is unacceptable.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "So (if) the idea is how to take the part of our territory and to give (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, that is not the peace formula."

Background:

  • Earlier, Trump dodged the question whether he wants Ukraine to win and refused to call Putin a war criminal
  • He also claimed that the US supplied Ukraine with too many weapons.  
  • In addition, Trump "liked" the praise he received from Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding his intentions to regulate the Russian war in Ukraine.

