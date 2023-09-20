All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy calls on Trump to show his peace plan on ending war

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 20 September 2023, 05:17
Zelenskyy calls on Trump to show his peace plan on ending war
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY IN AN INTERVIEW. PHOTO: CNN

On Wednesday, 20 September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on former US President Donald Trump to share his peace plan for ending the war in Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Wolf Blitzer from CNN after the speech at the UN General Assembly

Details: But the president cautioned that any peace plan that includes Kyiv giving up the territory is unacceptable.

Advertisement:

Quote from Zelenskyy: "So (if) the idea is how to take the part of our territory and to give (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, that is not the peace formula."

Background:

  • Earlier, Trump dodged the question whether he wants Ukraine to win and refused to call Putin a war criminal
  • He also claimed that the US supplied Ukraine with too many weapons.  
  • In addition, Trump "liked" the praise he received from Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding his intentions to regulate the Russian war in Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Subjects: Trump
Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
Trump
Trump likes Putin's praise of his idea for ending the war
Trump says he likes Putin's praise
Trump explains how he wants to force Zelenskyy and Putin to conclude a peace agreement
RECENT NEWS
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
All News
Advertisement: