Fire in Russia's Sochi near oil depot and airport

A fire has broken out in the Adler district of the city of Sochi, Russia, not far from an oil depot and the Sochi airport.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti

Details: Preliminary information suggests that a diesel fuel tank caught fire. The area of the fire is 96 square metres.

The agency reports that all city services, the police, firefighters, ambulance, and gas services are working at the site.

The Sochi airport, near which the fire broke out, has supposedly not stopped operations and is running as usual.

Later, the Baza Telegram channel reported that, according to preliminary data, the fire was caused by a drone attack.

