All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Fire in Russia's Sochi near oil depot and airport

Ukrainska Pravda, Iryna BalachukWednesday, 20 September 2023, 09:55
Fire in Russia's Sochi near oil depot and airport
PHOTO: KREMLIN-ALIGNED NEWS AGENCY RIA NOVOSTI

A fire has broken out in the Adler district of the city of Sochi, Russia, not far from an oil depot and the Sochi airport.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti

Details: Preliminary information suggests that a diesel fuel tank caught fire. The area of the fire is 96 square metres.

Advertisement:

The agency reports that all city services, the police, firefighters, ambulance, and gas services are working at the site.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

The Sochi airport, near which the fire broke out, has supposedly not stopped operations and is running as usual.

Позже Telegram-канал База сообщил, что по предварительным данным, причиной пожара стала атака беспилотника.

Later, the Baza Telegram channel reported that, according to preliminary data, the fire was caused by a drone attack.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast

Lithuanian company modernises plane of Ukraine's President

photoZelenskyy and rabbis pay tribute to Babyn Yar massacre victims

IAEA adopts resolution demanding immediate return of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to full control of Ukraine

We are working to make progress in terms of NATO membership – Zelenskyy

Poland rejects Belarus' accusations of airspace violation

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:52
EXPLAINERHow Russia trying to halt Armenia's westward turn
14:47
UK imposes new sanctions in response to Russia's sham elections in occupied territories
14:32
Explosion rocks Russian-occupied Berdiansk; power outages occur
14:27
Poland and Hungary ignore meeting on Ukrainian grain exports – EU
13:48
EXPLAINERWhy missile incident could sour relations with Poland
13:45
Orbán does not believe Ukraine will join EU while at war
13:44
There is no gunpowder production in Ukraine: Ukraine's Security Council Secretary replies to critics of defence industry
13:35
Ukraine's Security Service reveals how it managed to infiltrate Russia's Special Forces
13:11
Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast
13:01
Military do not confirm Office of President's statement about "capture of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group"
All News
Advertisement: