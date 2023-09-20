Fire station damaged in Orikhiv by Russian attack

DAMAGED BUILDING OF THE FIRE AND RESCUE UNIT IN ORIKHIV, STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE

The premises of a fire and rescue unit in the city of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, have been damaged by a Russian strike. Two people have also been injured in the village of Stepnohirsk due to a drone attack.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES); Yurii Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The occupiers bombarded the town of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, once again last night (19 September). The building of a fire and rescue unit was damaged during the attack. The equipment and personnel were not affected."

Details: Malashko said the Russian forces conducted 128 attacks on 24 towns and villages in Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past 24 hours: 5 multiple rocket launcher attacks on the settlements of Novodarivka, Levadne and Stepove, 12 UAV attacks on the settlements of Kanivske, Orikhiv, Novodarivka, Malynivka, Stepnohirsk, Stepove and Mali Shcherbaky, as well as 6 air strikes on the settlements of Orikhiv, Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka.

A total of 105 artillery attacks occurred on the territory of frontline settlements, particularly the settlements of Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Levadne, Olhivske, Bilohiria, Poltavka, Lobkove, Piatykhatky, Pavlivka and Kamianske.

Two men, 32 and 42, were injured by a Russian UAV strike on Stepnohirsk.

There were 35 reports of damage to residential buildings, outbuildings and infrastructure facilities.

