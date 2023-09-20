Polish government on Zelenskyy's harsh words at UN: Poland was not mentioned

A spokesman for the Polish government has commented on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's remarks at the UN General Assembly concerning the fact that regarding the grain situation, some in Europe are "helping to set the stage for a Moscow actor".

Source: Peter Müller on Polish radio station RMF FM on Wednesday; European Pravda.

"I hope that these words do not refer to Poland. The name of our country was not mentioned, so I would not like to perceive them in this way," Peter Müller said.

"From the beginning, in the conflict that Russia has caused, we have behaved in such a way as to preserve the security of Europe, Ukraine, and Poland. I believe that in situations like this, we need cool-headed statements," Müller added.

Müller says Poland is acting "thoughtfully" in this situation.

"We are helping Ukraine militarily to defend itself – but also us – against Russia. However, when it comes to economic and agricultural matters, we must protect Polish interests," Müller said.

Asked whether the meeting between Presidents Andrzej Duda and Volodymyr Zelenskyy had been cancelled "completely by accident", the government spokesman warned that "in situations like this, when large international meetings are taking place, sometimes meetings might not take place for purely organisational reasons."

"I wouldn't want to draw any conclusions based on that," Müller added.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the UN General Assembly on Tuesday that he was alarmed to see "some in Europe playing out solidarity in a political theatre" by turning grain supplies into a thriller, helping "to set the stage for a Moscow actor".

Due to the unilateral embargo by three EU states, Ukraine has asked the WTO for consultations. Ukraine is also ready to introduce a ban on the import of certain goods from Poland, Slovakia and Hungary.

