Su-34 fighter jet crashes in Russia

A Su-34 fighter jet crashed in Voronezh Oblast in Russia on the morning of 20 September.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned media outlets RIA Novosti and TASS with reference to Russia’s Defence Ministry; Russian Telegram channel Baza

Details: Reportedly, the crew of two managed to ejectand was evacuated from the site of the attack.

The Baza Telegram channel reports that the preliminary cause of the crash was a failure of the fighter's left landing gear.

The plane crashed at around 10:00 in a field in the Kashirskoye district of Voronezh Oblast near the village of Kolodeznyiy.

According to preliminary data, there was no ammunition on board.

