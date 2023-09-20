Media release video of strike on Russian HQ in Melitopol

Radio Svoboda (Liberty) journalists have shown on a satellite image the exact spot where the defenders hit the headquarters of the Russian invaders in occupied Melitopol (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

Source: Radio Svoboda (Liberty)

Details: Judging by the image, the attack was carried out on one of the machine halls of the Avtokolorlit plant, which is approximately five kilometres away from the city centre.

Advertisement:

At the time, the mayor of the city, Ivan Fedorov, stated that the explosion was "the loudest in this district". At the same time, the occupiers claimed that their air defence systems were responding to a Ukrainian attack.

Background: Directorate of Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (StratCom) reported that the Ukrainian forces launched an attack on the staff of the Russian occupiers near the occupied city of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the morning of 19 September.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!