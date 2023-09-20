All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Media release video of strike on Russian HQ in Melitopol

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 20 September 2023, 17:03
Media release video of strike on Russian HQ in Melitopol
STOCK PHOTO: MELITOPOL CITY COUNCIL

Radio Svoboda (Liberty) journalists have shown on a satellite image the exact spot where the defenders hit the headquarters of the Russian invaders in occupied Melitopol (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

Source: Radio Svoboda (Liberty)

Details: Judging by the image, the attack was carried out on one of the machine halls of the Avtokolorlit plant, which is approximately five kilometres away from the city centre.

Advertisement:

At the time, the mayor of the city, Ivan Fedorov, stated that the explosion was "the loudest in this district". At the same time, the occupiers claimed that their air defence systems were responding to a Ukrainian attack.

Background: Directorate of Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (StratCom) reported that the Ukrainian forces launched an attack on the staff of the Russian occupiers near the occupied city of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the morning of 19 September.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
All News
Advertisement: