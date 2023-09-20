All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Biden to announce "significant" aid package for Ukraine during Zelenskyy's visit

European PravdaWednesday, 20 September 2023, 18:15

US President Joe Biden is to announce another military aid package for Ukraine on Thursday, 21 September.

Source: Ostap Yarysh, Voice of America journalist, reported by European Pravda

Quote from Yarysh: "Joe Biden is expected to announce a significant military aid package for Ukraine on Thursday, during Zelenskyy's visit to Washington, DC."

Advertisement:

Details: The source of the information was apparently the US presidential administration. Other media outlets reported on the announcement of the new aid package, citing the same source.

It is not known what exactly will be included in the new aid package, but it is known that the Ukrainian side has been actively asking the US to provide long-range ATACMS missile systems to hit targets in the Russian rear in recent months.

Background: Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with all US senators in Congress and deliver a speech on Thursday, 21 September, followed by a meeting with Joe Biden at the White House.

Zelenskyy's visit comes as the US Congress is considering the White House's request for an additional US$23 billion in aid to Ukraine. But its approval is still uncertain, as there are serious divisions within the Republican Party on the issue.

A part of the right wing of the US Republican Party, led by Donald Trump, argues that the US is giving Ukraine too much aid and should focus on domestic priorities.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Subjects: MH17MH17MH17MH17
Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
MH17
Poland summons Ukraine's ambassador after Zelenskyy's words at UN General Assembly
How former Austrian minister settled in Russia amid ongoing war
Spain announces plans to send additional aid to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
All News
Advertisement: