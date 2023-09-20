All Sections
Biden to announce "significant" aid package for Ukraine during Zelenskyy's visit

Wednesday, 20 September 2023, 18:15

US President Joe Biden is to announce another military aid package for Ukraine on Thursday, 21 September.

Source: Ostap Yarysh, Voice of America journalist, reported by European Pravda

Quote from Yarysh: "Joe Biden is expected to announce a significant military aid package for Ukraine on Thursday, during Zelenskyy's visit to Washington, DC."

Details: The source of the information was apparently the US presidential administration. Other media outlets reported on the announcement of the new aid package, citing the same source.

It is not known what exactly will be included in the new aid package, but it is known that the Ukrainian side has been actively asking the US to provide long-range ATACMS missile systems to hit targets in the Russian rear in recent months.

Background: Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with all US senators in Congress and deliver a speech on Thursday, 21 September, followed by a meeting with Joe Biden at the White House.

Zelenskyy's visit comes as the US Congress is considering the White House's request for an additional US$23 billion in aid to Ukraine. But its approval is still uncertain, as there are serious divisions within the Republican Party on the issue.

A part of the right wing of the US Republican Party, led by Donald Trump, argues that the US is giving Ukraine too much aid and should focus on domestic priorities.

