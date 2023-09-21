All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Missile wreckage falls on hotel and market in Cherkasy, causing injuries

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 21 September 2023, 07:12
Missile wreckage falls on hotel and market in Cherkasy, causing injuries
MISSILE PIECES HIT A BUILDING IN CHERKASY. PHOTO: IHOR TABURETS’ TELEGRAM

Wreckage from a downed Russian missile in Cherkasy has fallen on a social infrastructure facility in the city centre, injuring at least seven people. One person has been rescued from under the rubble.

Source: Ihor Taburets, Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration; Cherkasy Mayor Anatolii Bondarenko; Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs

Quote from Taburets: "The enemy launched a missile attack on the oblast centre in the morning. As a result of the air defence response, we had wreckage which fell in the central part of the city. In particular, a social infrastructure facility was damaged.

Advertisement:

There are currently five casualties. At least one person is trapped under the rubble. A rescue operation is underway."

Details: Bondarenko also said that the Russian missile wreckage hit a civilian infrastructure facility in the city centre.

Updated: Klymenko reported that a hotel was destroyed in Cherkasy and that there was a fire. Retail units at a local market also caught fire.

Klymenko added that seven people were wounded and one person was rescued from under the rubble.

Ihor Taburets said during the national 24/7 newscast that at 05:40, a rocket flew overhead, dropping its warhead on the hotel, destroying everything from the first to the fourth floors.

One person is seriously injured, with damage to the spine and a head injury.

People were staying in the hotel, and it was also used as an office space. The hotel receptionist was taken to hospital. There may still be people under the rubble, as the hotel can accommodate 23 guests. 

All services are working at the scene.

Traffic on Nebesnoi Sotni and Blahovisna streets near the central market is temporarily blocked.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement: