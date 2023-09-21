All Sections
Ukrainian defenders shoot down 3 cruise missiles over Kharkiv Oblast

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 21 September 2023, 08:58
Ukrainian defenders shoot down 3 cruise missiles over Kharkiv Oblast
STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Ukraine’s Air Command Skhid (East) has reported the destruction of three cruise missiles, including one Iskander-K cruise missile, in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Air Command Skhid (East) on Facebook; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Air Command Skhid: "In the morning, three enemy cruise missiles were destroyed in the area of responsibility of the Air Command Skhid in Kharkiv Oblast: two Kh-101/555 and one Iskander-K."

Details: Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv, said that there were at least six strikes in the city in the morning. "As per the available information, which needs to be confirmed, all of them were in the Slobidskyi district of the city," he added.

Information on possible casualties and damage is being gathered.

Later, Terekhov reported that two people had been injured in the morning attack, both hospitalised. The relevant services are working at the scenes of the strikes and are dealing with the aftermath of the attacks.

Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, said that the strike damaged the production building of a civilian business in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv, windows in the emergency medical unit and a road. The inspection of the sites is ongoing.

