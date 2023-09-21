Russians attack Kherson for second time today, hitting apartment building and killing woman

The Russians fired on residential areas of Kherson for the second time on the morning of 21 September, hitting an apartment building and killing an elderly woman.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "At around 07:30, the occupiers hit the city again. They hit one of the apartment buildings."

Details: An 81-year-old woman who was in her own apartment at the time of the attack reportedly sustained severe injuries.

Background: In the middle of the night on 20-21 September, the Russians attacked a student accommodation building in Kherson, killing two civilians and injuring others.

