All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack Kherson for second time today, hitting apartment building and killing woman

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 21 September 2023, 09:42
Russians attack Kherson for second time today, hitting apartment building and killing woman
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russians fired on residential areas of Kherson for the second time on the morning of 21 September, hitting an apartment building and killing an elderly woman.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "At around 07:30, the occupiers hit the city again. They hit one of the apartment buildings."

Advertisement:

Details: An 81-year-old woman who was in her own apartment at the time of the attack reportedly sustained severe injuries.

Background: In the middle of the night on 20-21 September, the Russians attacked a student accommodation building in Kherson, killing two civilians and injuring others.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast

Lithuanian company modernises plane of Ukraine's President

photoZelenskyy and rabbis pay tribute to Babyn Yar massacre victims

IAEA adopts resolution demanding immediate return of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to full control of Ukraine

We are working to make progress in terms of NATO membership – Zelenskyy

Poland rejects Belarus' accusations of airspace violation

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:57
Ukraine's Security Service identifies Russian carrier of Shahed drones from Iran
14:52
EXPLAINERHow Russia trying to halt Armenia's westward turn
14:47
UK imposes new sanctions in response to Russia's sham elections in occupied territories
14:32
Explosion rocks Russian-occupied Berdiansk; power outages occur
14:27
Poland and Hungary ignore meeting on Ukrainian grain exports – EU
13:48
EXPLAINERWhy missile incident could sour relations with Poland
13:45
Orbán does not believe Ukraine will join EU while at war
13:44
There is no gunpowder production in Ukraine: Ukraine's Security Council Secretary replies to critics of defence industry
13:35
Ukraine's Security Service reveals how it managed to infiltrate Russia's Special Forces
13:11
Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast
All News
Advertisement: