Russians attack Kherson for second time today, hitting apartment building and killing woman

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 21 September 2023, 09:42
Russians attack Kherson for second time today, hitting apartment building and killing woman
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russians fired on residential areas of Kherson for the second time on the morning of 21 September, hitting an apartment building and killing an elderly woman.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "At around 07:30, the occupiers hit the city again. They hit one of the apartment buildings."

Details: An 81-year-old woman who was in her own apartment at the time of the attack reportedly sustained severe injuries.

Background: In the middle of the night on 20-21 September, the Russians attacked a student accommodation building in Kherson, killing two civilians and injuring others.

