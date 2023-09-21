All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Lithuanian President says Russia preparing for even larger-scale combat actions, not peace

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 21 September 2023, 12:07
Lithuanian President says Russia preparing for even larger-scale combat actions, not peace
GITANAS NAUSĖDA. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has expressed concern at the UN General Assembly session that Russia had officially announced its withdrawal from the Conventional Armed Forces in Europe Treaty, which he believes means that Russia is preparing for even more large-scale military action, not peace.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Lithuanian national broadcaster LRT

Details: Nausėda also called Russia's war against Ukraine a global problem that affects global food and nuclear security.

Advertisement:

He said that the international community should put more pressure on Russia to stop its deliberate attacks on Ukrainian civilians and civilian infrastructure.

"The unprecedented environmental catastrophe caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka dam should not be repeated in new, even more dangerous forms," the Lithuanian president added.

He called for an end to Russia's aggressive war with the immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of troops and equipment from the territory of Ukraine within the internationally recognised borders of 1991.

Background: 

  • Prior to that, European Council President Charles Michel addressed the UN Security Council, where he called on China to influence Russia to end its war against Ukraine.
  • Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking at the UN Security Council in New York on Wednesday, listed two conditions that must be met for a complete cessation of hostilities in Ukraine.
  • The first is the complete withdrawal of all Russian forces and mercenaries from the sovereign territory of Ukraine within the 1991 borders, including the Russian Black Sea Fleet or "those leaky troughs that will remain of it during the war".
  • The second point was the president's demand for Ukraine to fully regain effective control over its entire state border and exclusive economic zone in the Black and Azov Seas and the Kerch Strait.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement: