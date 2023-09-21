All Sections
Lithuanian President says Russia preparing for even larger-scale combat actions, not peace

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 21 September 2023, 12:07
GITANAS NAUSĖDA. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has expressed concern at the UN General Assembly session that Russia had officially announced its withdrawal from the Conventional Armed Forces in Europe Treaty, which he believes means that Russia is preparing for even more large-scale military action, not peace.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Lithuanian national broadcaster LRT

Details: Nausėda also called Russia's war against Ukraine a global problem that affects global food and nuclear security.

He said that the international community should put more pressure on Russia to stop its deliberate attacks on Ukrainian civilians and civilian infrastructure.

"The unprecedented environmental catastrophe caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka dam should not be repeated in new, even more dangerous forms," the Lithuanian president added.

He called for an end to Russia's aggressive war with the immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of troops and equipment from the territory of Ukraine within the internationally recognised borders of 1991.

Background: 

  • Prior to that, European Council President Charles Michel addressed the UN Security Council, where he called on China to influence Russia to end its war against Ukraine.
  • Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking at the UN Security Council in New York on Wednesday, listed two conditions that must be met for a complete cessation of hostilities in Ukraine.
  • The first is the complete withdrawal of all Russian forces and mercenaries from the sovereign territory of Ukraine within the 1991 borders, including the Russian Black Sea Fleet or "those leaky troughs that will remain of it during the war".
  • The second point was the president's demand for Ukraine to fully regain effective control over its entire state border and exclusive economic zone in the Black and Azov Seas and the Kerch Strait.

