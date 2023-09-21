Russia may resume strike on Ukraine's energy facilities with cold weather nearing – Air Force

The Air Force suspects that Russia might start attacking fuel and energy sector facilities in Ukraine with cold weather not far ahead. Russian forces would use high-precision long-range missiles, of which they have approximately six hundred.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, on air of national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "We can make a certain assumption that the target of the fuel and energy sector will be in the enemy's crosshairs. It is also necessary to prepare for this, since autumn has arrived, the heating season will soon start, and the enemy may not abandon plans to strike precisely at such targets, beside the military ones.

As for the missiles it can get, we have said more than once: the enemy has about 600 high-precision long-range missiles. These are Kinzhal, Kalibr, Kh-101/Kh-555, Iskanders of both types (M and K). With these missiles, the enemy can reach any corner of our country. Plus kamikaze drones, of course.

As for other missiles the enemy has in its arsenal, these are S-300, Kh-22, Onyx, Kh-35, and guided air missiles (Kh-59), these missiles may be used more in front-line regions. The use of enemy-controlled aerial bombs in the front-line area also continues.

What does Ukraine need? To strengthen air defence systems and expect the arrival of F-16s, which will be able to change air combat in our favour and reduce the activity of Russian aircraft on the southern and eastern fronts.

We are also expecting good news about the provision of additional defence systems to Ukraine from Washington and from another Ramstein-format meeting, which may give the Ukrainians more reinforcement of our air defence. We are talking not only about long-range systems (Patriot, Iris-T or NASAMS), but also so-called small anti-aircraft missiles, capable of effectively destroying Shahed drones in automatic mode.

We see increased attacks by attack UAVs, and to destroy them effectively we need to be reasonably equipped. Constantly downing Shahed drones with (anti-aircraft) missiles can lead to their shortage.

Therefore, we must understand that the strengthening of small air defence forces of the defence forces, mobile fire groups in particular, is necessary to repel attacks by attack drones."

