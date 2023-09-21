All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigations reveals how it investigates rapid occupation of south of Ukraine

Sonia LukashovaThursday, 21 September 2023, 14:18
Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigations reveals how it investigates rapid occupation of south of Ukraine
STOCK PHOTO: The State Bureau of Investigations of Ukraine

The State Bureau of Investigations of Ukraine (SBI) is conducting examinations and interrogating the commanders of Ukraine’s Armed Forces in a case about the defence of Kherson Oblast in the south of Ukraine in 2022.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda (UP) article "How the Armed Forces of Ukraine prepared the south for defence, laid mines in Chonhar and fought for Kherson Oblast. Reconstruction" 

Details: Since April 2022 the SBI has been investigating a criminal case concerning the events in Kherson Oblast.

Advertisement:

This case concerns possible negligence by the military, specifically by Pivden (South) Grouping of Forces command which allegedly did not properly mine all structures.

The key figures of this case may be Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, commander of the Joint Forces of Ukraine, and Major General Andrii Sokolov, commander of the Pivden (South) Grouping of Forces since October 2021 and as of the beginning of the full-scale war.

In response to an official request, the SBI reported that at the moment a military examination commission and seven forensic explosive examination commissions have been ordered in the case.

The Pivden (South) Grouping of Forces command and unit commanders have been interrogated as witnesses.

However, one of the important witnesses, soldier Ivan Sestryvatovskyi who was supposed to blow up the Chonhar bridges, was only interrogated after his interview with Ukrainska Pravda. A few more soldiers who blew up other bridges and survived have most likely still not been interrogated.

The SBI responded that "the interrogations…are being conducted taking into account the possibility of locating persons of interest and their ability to come in for questioning".

Read more on this story: Reconstructing chronology of how Ukraine's Armed Forces prepared to defend the south, mined Chonhar and fought for Kherson Oblast

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement: