Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigations reveals how it investigates rapid occupation of south of Ukraine

The State Bureau of Investigations of Ukraine (SBI) is conducting examinations and interrogating the commanders of Ukraine’s Armed Forces in a case about the defence of Kherson Oblast in the south of Ukraine in 2022.

Details: Since April 2022 the SBI has been investigating a criminal case concerning the events in Kherson Oblast.

This case concerns possible negligence by the military, specifically by Pivden (South) Grouping of Forces command which allegedly did not properly mine all structures.

The key figures of this case may be Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, commander of the Joint Forces of Ukraine, and Major General Andrii Sokolov, commander of the Pivden (South) Grouping of Forces since October 2021 and as of the beginning of the full-scale war.

In response to an official request, the SBI reported that at the moment a military examination commission and seven forensic explosive examination commissions have been ordered in the case.

The Pivden (South) Grouping of Forces command and unit commanders have been interrogated as witnesses.

However, one of the important witnesses, soldier Ivan Sestryvatovskyi who was supposed to blow up the Chonhar bridges, was only interrogated after his interview with Ukrainska Pravda. A few more soldiers who blew up other bridges and survived have most likely still not been interrogated.

The SBI responded that "the interrogations…are being conducted taking into account the possibility of locating persons of interest and their ability to come in for questioning".

