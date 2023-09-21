All Sections
Security Service and Armed Forces of Ukraine attack secret Russian headquarters in Melitopol – source

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 21 September 2023, 15:17
photo: UP'S SOURCE

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Armed Forces of Ukraine have attacked a secret Russian headquarters in temporarily occupied Melitopol.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in special service

Details: The source says that first, the SSU discovered that the Russian had organised their headquarters at a local engine plant. This information was passed on to the military, and then, together with them, they worked on the target.

Reportedly, the commander of the 58th Army of the Russian Federation, which is fighting on the Zaporizhzhia front, and their chief of staff were wounded as a result of the missile attack.

The source says that several dozen Russian officers were injured, and about 10 of them died in addition to the leaders of the invaders.

The UP source does not specify the date of the special operation, noting only that it was a few days ago.

