Absolute majority of Ukrainians trust military and veterans – survey

94% of Ukrainians trust the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the veterans of the war waged by Russia against Ukraine.

Source: national survey conducted on 5-7 September by the Rating sociological group on the initiative of the Ukrainian Veterans Fund of the Ministry for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine

Quote: "The highest indicators of trust towards the military are registered in Ukrainian society: 94% of respondents trust the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 94% trust veterans of the Anti-Terrorist Operation of 2014-2021. No matter the region and age, the absolute majority trust these categories of the population."

Details: 49% of respondents remarked that some of their family and friends participated in combat action in the territory of Ukraine from 2014 to 2021. Family or friends of 65% fought or have been fighting on the front starting 24 February 2022. In comparison to previous surveys the quantity of those whose family members are currently fighting on the front has increased.

Moreover, according to the results of the survey, since the beginning of 2023 the number of those who associate veterans of war with young people has been increasing: 21% in January compared to 26% in September.

Also, according to the Rating group, there has been a significant increase in the percentage of people who associate the notion "war veteran" with disability: 29% in January and 47% in September.

Meanwhile, 53% of respondents imagine veterans as middle-aged persons. They also see no gender difference in the notion of "veteran" – absolute majority (80%) are convinced that persons of both genders can be veterans. At the same time the quantity of those associating veterans with only men has risen from 13% to 20% in nine months.

The survey was conducted among the population of Ukraine aged 18 and older in all oblasts except the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas, as well as the territories with no Ukrainian mobile connection.

The selection is representative according to age, gender and settlement type. Representative sample: 1,000 respondents. Survey method: CATI (Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews). The statistical sampling error of the research with a probability of 0.95: not more than 3.1%.

