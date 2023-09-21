Ukraine to receive satellite communication equipment from Germany

The German government updated the list of military aid provided to Ukraine on Thursday, 21 September.

Source: European Pravda, referring to the updated list published on the German government's website

Details: According to the report, the new aid package includes:

17 SatCom satellite communication terminals;

four 8x8 HX81 truck tractor trains and four semi-trailers;

12 Zetros trucks;

spare parts for WISENT armoured repair and recovery vehicles, etc.

Background: Earlier, the German Defence Ministry revealed the details of a new military aid package to Ukraine worth €400 million.

Germany ranks first in Europe and second in the world after the United States in terms of aid to Ukraine, amounting to almost €8 billion, according to the Federal Ministry of Defence.

