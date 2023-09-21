All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine to receive satellite communication equipment from Germany

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 21 September 2023, 18:07
Ukraine to receive satellite communication equipment from Germany
stock photo

The German government updated the list of military aid provided to Ukraine on Thursday, 21 September.

Source: European Pravda, referring to the updated list published on the German government's website

Details: According to the report, the new aid package includes:

Advertisement:
  • 17 SatCom satellite communication terminals;
  • four 8x8 HX81 truck tractor trains and four semi-trailers; 
  • 12 Zetros trucks;
  • spare parts for WISENT armoured repair and recovery vehicles, etc. 

Background: Earlier, the German Defence Ministry revealed the details of a new military aid package to Ukraine worth €400 million.

Germany ranks first in Europe and second in the world after the United States in terms of aid to Ukraine, amounting to almost €8 billion, according to the Federal Ministry of Defence. 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast

Lithuanian company modernises plane of Ukraine's President

photoZelenskyy and rabbis pay tribute to Babyn Yar massacre victims

IAEA adopts resolution demanding immediate return of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to full control of Ukraine

We are working to make progress in terms of NATO membership – Zelenskyy

Poland rejects Belarus' accusations of airspace violation

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:57
Ukraine's Security Service identifies Russian carrier of Shahed drones from Iran
14:52
EXPLAINERHow Russia trying to halt Armenia's westward turn
14:47
UK imposes new sanctions in response to Russia's sham elections in occupied territories
14:32
Explosion rocks Russian-occupied Berdiansk; power outages occur
14:27
Poland and Hungary ignore meeting on Ukrainian grain exports – EU
13:48
EXPLAINERWhy missile incident could sour relations with Poland
13:45
Orbán does not believe Ukraine will join EU while at war
13:44
There is no gunpowder production in Ukraine: Ukraine's Security Council Secretary replies to critics of defence industry
13:35
Ukraine's Security Service reveals how it managed to infiltrate Russia's Special Forces
13:11
Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast
All News
Advertisement: