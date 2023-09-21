All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy meets with Pentagon chief

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 21 September 2023, 19:55
Zelenskyy meets with Pentagon chief
Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during his visit to Washington.

Source: The New York Times; European Pravda

After meeting with members of Congress, Zelenskyy went on to the Pentagon, where he met with Lloyd Austin, US Secretary of Defense.

Advertisement:
 
Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

As part of the meeting, they will lay flowers at the memorial to those who were killed in the terrorist attack on 11 September 2001. 

No press statements are scheduled after this meeting.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on US Congress members to approve additional aid funding for Ukraine during a meeting at the Capitol.

Next, Zelenskyy is due to meet with Joe Biden at the White House, where the US president is expected to announce a new US military aid package.

This is Zelenskyy's second visit to Washington since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and it comes at a time when the US Congress is considering the White House's request for US$24 billion worth of additional assistance to Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement: