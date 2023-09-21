Zelenskyy meets with Pentagon chief

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during his visit to Washington.

After meeting with members of Congress, Zelenskyy went on to the Pentagon, where he met with Lloyd Austin, US Secretary of Defense.

As part of the meeting, they will lay flowers at the memorial to those who were killed in the terrorist attack on 11 September 2001.

No press statements are scheduled after this meeting.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on US Congress members to approve additional aid funding for Ukraine during a meeting at the Capitol.

Next, Zelenskyy is due to meet with Joe Biden at the White House, where the US president is expected to announce a new US military aid package.

This is Zelenskyy's second visit to Washington since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and it comes at a time when the US Congress is considering the White House's request for US$24 billion worth of additional assistance to Ukraine.

