Duda explains why he did not meet with Zelenskyy in New York

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 21 September 2023, 21:25
Duda explains why he did not meet with Zelenskyy in New York
Photo: Reuters

Polish President Andrzej Duda has said that he could not hold the announced meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "due to a fixed time".

Source: European Pravda, citing Duda’s interview with the Polish TV channel TVN24

Details: The Polish president said that at the time when he was supposed to meet with Zelenskyy, "I was standing on the rostrum [of the UN General Assembly. – ed.] and giving a speech".

At the same time, Duda added that later "on his side", the meeting could have taken place "if the Ukrainian side had put forward such a demand".

"As soon as I have the opportunity, I will definitely talk to him, but we will definitely not talk in the light of the cameras. Only in this way, as we have already said many times, will we speak face to face, as two friends who want to solve various difficult situations talk," the Polish president said.

At the same time, Duda said that he considered Zelenskyy's statement that Poland was preparing a "stage for a Moscow actor" with its unilateral grain restrictions "unfair".

"This is a dispute that concerns a certain small piece of our relationship. Let's not project it onto everything, because it has no basis in fact, and only others will benefit from it," he said.

Background: 

  • On 19 September, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at the UN General Assembly that "some in Europe are playing out solidarity in a political theatre", by turning grain supplies into a thriller, helping "to set the stage for a Moscow actor".
  • Because of these words, Poland summoned the Ukrainian ambassador.
  • On Thursday, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda met separately with the presidents of Ukraine and Poland and called on them to resolve discrepancies as soon as possible between countries for the security of the entire region.

