All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Pentagon comments on Poland's statement regarding cessation of military aid to Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 21 September 2023, 23:34
Pentagon comments on Poland's statement regarding cessation of military aid to Ukraine
Patrick Ryder. Photo: Getty Images

US Department of Defense spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder has said that Poland's decision regarding the provision of military assistance to Ukraine is its sovereign decision, but it does not indicate a reduction in support for Kyiv.

Source: Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder at a briefing for journalists on 21 September, as reported by European Pravda’s correspondent

As the Pentagon spokesman recalled, the United States "has always said that it’s a sovereign decision for any country to decide what level of support they are going to provide" to Ukraine.

Advertisement:

"I will highlight, however, that Poland has been one of the leading countries in terms of providing assistance to Ukraine - not only security assistance, but also humanitarian aid and support for millions of displaced Ukrainians," he added.

Asked whether Poland's statements were indicative of a change of heart in Eastern Europe, including among Ukraine's allies, Ryder pointed to the Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting "as a prime example of the fact that unity and resolve is still very strong within the international community".

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki recently stated that Warsaw is currently focused on rearming its own army and is therefore not sending military aid to Kyiv.

The statement came amidst tensions between Warsaw and Kyiv over unilateral Polish restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural products and Ukraine's actions in response.

The Polish government has since clarified that Warsaw is currently carrying out only previously agreed supplies of ammunition and weapons, including under contracts with Ukraine. Polish President Andrzej Duda further clarified that Morawiecki's words had been misinterpreted.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement: