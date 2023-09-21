Pentagon comments on Poland's statement regarding cessation of military aid to Ukraine

US Department of Defense spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder has said that Poland's decision regarding the provision of military assistance to Ukraine is its sovereign decision, but it does not indicate a reduction in support for Kyiv.

Source: Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder at a briefing for journalists on 21 September, as reported by European Pravda’s correspondent

As the Pentagon spokesman recalled, the United States "has always said that it’s a sovereign decision for any country to decide what level of support they are going to provide" to Ukraine.

"I will highlight, however, that Poland has been one of the leading countries in terms of providing assistance to Ukraine - not only security assistance, but also humanitarian aid and support for millions of displaced Ukrainians," he added.

Asked whether Poland's statements were indicative of a change of heart in Eastern Europe, including among Ukraine's allies, Ryder pointed to the Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting "as a prime example of the fact that unity and resolve is still very strong within the international community".

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki recently stated that Warsaw is currently focused on rearming its own army and is therefore not sending military aid to Kyiv.

The statement came amidst tensions between Warsaw and Kyiv over unilateral Polish restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural products and Ukraine's actions in response.

The Polish government has since clarified that Warsaw is currently carrying out only previously agreed supplies of ammunition and weapons, including under contracts with Ukraine. Polish President Andrzej Duda further clarified that Morawiecki's words had been misinterpreted.

