Russians report drone attacks on Krasnodar Krai and Crimea

Iryna BalachukFriday, 22 September 2023, 06:52
SCREENSHOT: GOOGLE.MAPS

The Russians claimed to have shot down Ukrainian drones that tried to attack Crimea and Krasnodar Krai on the night of 22 September.

Source: Russian Ministry of Defence on Telegram

Quote from Russian ministry: "At night, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft-type UAVs against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped."

Details: Russian air defence systems reportedly destroyed two "Ukrainian drones" over the Black Sea near the southeastern coast of Crimea and in the Tuapse district of Krasnodar Krai.

