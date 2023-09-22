Russians report drone attacks on Krasnodar Krai and Crimea

The Russians claimed to have shot down Ukrainian drones that tried to attack Crimea and Krasnodar Krai on the night of 22 September.

Source: Russian Ministry of Defence on Telegram

Quote from Russian ministry: "At night, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft-type UAVs against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped."

Advertisement:

Details: Russian air defence systems reportedly destroyed two "Ukrainian drones" over the Black Sea near the southeastern coast of Crimea and in the Tuapse district of Krasnodar Krai.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!