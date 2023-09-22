All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


White House sees strong support for aid to Ukraine from Congress

European PravdaFriday, 22 September 2023, 08:10

US President Joe Biden’s administration is convinced that there is strong support in Congress for providing aid to Ukraine.

Source: John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, in an interview with CNN 

Details: Kirby said those who oppose the support for Ukraine, especially among Republicans in the US House of Representatives, do not represent the majority of their party.

Advertisement:

Quote: "So we’re going to keep at it (provide Kyiv with support – ed.)," Kirby emphasised.

Kirby noted that President Biden was grateful for information from the battlefield from his Ukrainian counterpart. Kirby also dismissed concerns that the announced $325 million aid package did not include long-range ATACMS missiles that Kyiv had requested.

"You heard yourself President Zelensky saying that this package that the President announced today is exactly what his forces need. We’re not going to take anything for granted, we’re going to continue to talk to him about that going forward," Kirby said.

Background: 

  • During Zelenskyy's visit, the United States announced that it would provide Ukraine with new security and defence assistance totalling US$325 million.
  • This was Zelenskyy's second visit to Washington since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and it comes at a time when the US Congress is considering the White House's request for additional assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $24 billion.
  • During the meeting at the Capitol, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged US Congressmen and Congresswomen to approve additional funding for aid for Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement: