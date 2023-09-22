All Sections
White House sees strong support for aid to Ukraine from Congress

European PravdaFriday, 22 September 2023, 08:10

US President Joe Biden’s administration is convinced that there is strong support in Congress for providing aid to Ukraine.

Source: John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, in an interview with CNN 

Details: Kirby said those who oppose the support for Ukraine, especially among Republicans in the US House of Representatives, do not represent the majority of their party.

Quote: "So we’re going to keep at it (provide Kyiv with support – ed.)," Kirby emphasised.

Kirby noted that President Biden was grateful for information from the battlefield from his Ukrainian counterpart. Kirby also dismissed concerns that the announced $325 million aid package did not include long-range ATACMS missiles that Kyiv had requested.

"You heard yourself President Zelensky saying that this package that the President announced today is exactly what his forces need. We’re not going to take anything for granted, we’re going to continue to talk to him about that going forward," Kirby said.

Background: 

  • During Zelenskyy's visit, the United States announced that it would provide Ukraine with new security and defence assistance totalling US$325 million.
  • This was Zelenskyy's second visit to Washington since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and it comes at a time when the US Congress is considering the White House's request for additional assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $24 billion.
  • During the meeting at the Capitol, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged US Congressmen and Congresswomen to approve additional funding for aid for Ukraine.

