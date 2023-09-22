All Sections
Ukrainian police post footage of aftermath of Russian missile attack on Odesa Oblast

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 22 September 2023, 10:04
Ukrainian police post footage of aftermath of Russian missile attack on Odesa Oblast
PHOTO: SCREENSHOT OF VIDEO ON POLICE WEBSITE

Law enforcement officers have posted footage of the aftermath of a Russian missile attack on Odesa Oblast on the evening of 21 September.

Source: press service of the Ukrainian National Police in Odesa Oblast

Details: The attack has damaged a recreational facility in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district. Preliminary reports indicate no civilian casualties.

Emergency services were responding at the scene.

 
ALL PHOTOS: Ukrainian National Police in Odesa Oblast
 

Background: 

