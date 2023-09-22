Ukrainian police post footage of aftermath of Russian missile attack on Odesa Oblast
Friday, 22 September 2023, 10:04
Law enforcement officers have posted footage of the aftermath of a Russian missile attack on Odesa Oblast on the evening of 21 September.
Source: press service of the Ukrainian National Police in Odesa Oblast
Details: The attack has damaged a recreational facility in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district. Preliminary reports indicate no civilian casualties.
Advertisement:
Emergency services were responding at the scene.
Background:
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!
- On the evening of 21 September, an air-raid warning was issued across multiple oblasts of Ukraine as Russia launched Onyx missiles. The Ukrainian Air Force issued a warning about the threat to southern oblasts.
- Odesa Oblast Military Administration reported a hit to a recreational facility in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!