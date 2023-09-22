Ukrainian police post footage of aftermath of Russian missile attack on Odesa Oblast

Law enforcement officers have posted footage of the aftermath of a Russian missile attack on Odesa Oblast on the evening of 21 September.

Source: press service of the Ukrainian National Police in Odesa Oblast

Details: The attack has damaged a recreational facility in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district. Preliminary reports indicate no civilian casualties.

Emergency services were responding at the scene.

ALL PHOTOS: Ukrainian National Police in Odesa Oblast

Background:

On the evening of 21 September, an air-raid warning was issued across multiple oblasts of Ukraine as Russia launched Onyx missiles. The Ukrainian Air Force issued a warning about the threat to southern oblasts.

Odesa Oblast Military Administration reported a hit to a recreational facility in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district.

