All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


EU disburses €1.5 billion aid tranche to Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 22 September 2023, 14:01
EU disburses €1.5 billion aid tranche to Ukraine
Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: Getty Images

The European Commission disbursed another €1.5 billion to Ukraine on 22 September as part of the €18 billion macro-financial support package planned for this year.

Source: European Pravda, citing the European Commission

Details: Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, separately noted that this year alone, the EU has allocated €13.5 billion to help Ukraine maintain hospitals, schools and other services.

Advertisement:

Quote from von der Leyen: "This also helps Ukraine on its EU path by supporting transformative reforms. Europe remains firmly by Ukraine's side."

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Background: 

  • Ukraine received the first tranche of the EU's macro-financial assistance in the amount of €3 billion out of a total of €18 billion in January. Kyiv was granted the first tranche without any conditionality. The next €15 billion is conditional on Ukraine fulfilling its obligations.
  • Ukraine received the previous tranche of macro-financial assistance at the end of August.

Read also: Price of Saving Ukraine. On What Conditions EU Allocates €18 Billion to Kyiv

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast

Lithuanian company modernises plane of Ukraine's President

photoZelenskyy and rabbis pay tribute to Babyn Yar massacre victims

IAEA adopts resolution demanding immediate return of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to full control of Ukraine

We are working to make progress in terms of NATO membership – Zelenskyy

Poland rejects Belarus' accusations of airspace violation

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:57
Ukraine's Security Service identifies Russian carrier of Shahed drones from Iran
14:52
EXPLAINERHow Russia trying to halt Armenia's westward turn
14:47
UK imposes new sanctions in response to Russia's sham elections in occupied territories
14:32
Explosion rocks Russian-occupied Berdiansk; power outages occur
14:27
Poland and Hungary ignore meeting on Ukrainian grain exports – EU
13:48
EXPLAINERWhy missile incident could sour relations with Poland
13:45
Orbán does not believe Ukraine will join EU while at war
13:44
There is no gunpowder production in Ukraine: Ukraine's Security Council Secretary replies to critics of defence industry
13:35
Ukraine's Security Service reveals how it managed to infiltrate Russia's Special Forces
13:11
Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast
All News
Advertisement: