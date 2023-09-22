All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Agricultural dispute: Brussels prepares new meeting between Ukraine and EU states

European PravdaFriday, 22 September 2023, 14:29
Agricultural dispute: Brussels prepares new meeting between Ukraine and EU states
The European Commission. Photo:Nurphoto via Getty Images

The European Commission is planning to hold the next meeting of the coordination platform, which is a gathering to resolve the agricultural crisis with Ukraine, on 28 September.

Source: European Pravda, citing Miriam Garcia Ferrer, spokeswoman for the European Commission for Agriculture and Trade, in Brussels

Details: The European Commission will finalise its remarks on Ukraine's action plan, presented on Monday during the last meeting of the coordination platform, on Friday, 22 September.

Advertisement:

"We will send them to Ukraine later so that they can consider them. Based on the exchange of views that we have had so far, which has been very constructive, we see a highly positive way forward," the spokeswoman said.

On Friday, the European Commission will send an invitation to all parties to participate in the next meeting of the coordination platform, which will take place next Thursday, she added.

"We will invite all relevant member states, and we will have the opportunity to finalise this action plan so that it can come into effect as soon as possible," Ferrer said.

Miriam Garcia Ferrer noted that the commission expects all parties, including Poland, to participate in the meeting of the coordination platform.

The spokesperson noted that the plan presented by Ukraine will consist of several components. Specifically, Ukraine will share data on exports of the four products at the centre of the trade dispute and possibly a wider list of agricultural products.

Ukraine also needs to run information campaigns for Ukrainian exporters about the fragility of the neighbouring EU markets and provide data on the destinations of exported products.

The most critical component of the plan, Ferrer said, is a kind of export licence system – the verification and authorisation mechanism that will apply to the export of four types of products.

Background: 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:38
Navalny disappears from penal colony
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
All News
Advertisement: