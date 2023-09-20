Slovakia considers grain import control system proposed by Ukraine acceptable

Slovakia is already studying Ukraine's proposed plan to export agricultural products and considers it potentially acceptable.

Source: This was discussed by Mykola Solskyi, Ukraine’s Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, at an online meeting with his Slovak counterpart, Jozef Bíreš, reports European Pravda

Details: The ministers discussed cooperation in the agricultural sector, in particular the export plan proposed by Ukraine to the European Commission.

Bíreš stressed the importance of bilateral understanding on the issue of agricultural exports.

As Bíreš stated, Slovakia is already studying the Ukrainian action plan and considers it to be acceptable.

The ministers agreed to finalise the plan as soon as possible, as well as coordinate the situation.

Background:

