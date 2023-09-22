All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia increases war spending by nearly 70% – Bloomberg

"Economichna Pravda"Friday, 22 September 2023, 18:49

Russia is set to increase military spending by almost 70%, to RUB 10.8 trillion (roughly US$113 billion).

Source: Bloomberg with reference to the draft Russian budget for 2024

In 2023, RUB 6.4 trillion (US$66.6 billion) was allocated for the war. In the year before the war, 2021, Russia's defence spending amounted to RUB 3.6 trillion (US$37.5 billion). And in 2024, Russia is set to spend RUB 10.8 trillion (US$112.4 billion) on the war with Ukraine. 

Advertisement:

Thus, the share of military spending in relation to Russia's GDP will increase to 6% next year (it is presently 3.9% and was 2.7% prior to the invasion). 

Furthermore, in 2024 military spending will occupy the largest share in the budget for the first time. In particular, it will exceed spending on "Social policy", which includes pensions and state benefits. They will increase by only 15%.

According to Bloomberg, secret expenditure items will increase even more: from RUB 6.5 trillion (US$67.6 billion) to RUB 11.1 trillion (US$115.5 billion) - about a third of all budget expenditure. 

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

The rise in classified spending shows the Kremlin's intentions to hide the real costs of the war in Ukraine, writes Bloomberg.

At the same time, despite sanctions and the hike in military spending, the Russian government expects budget revenues to exceed RUB 35 trillion (US$364.3 billion), which is 22% more than in 2023.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast

Lithuanian company modernises plane of Ukraine's President

photoZelenskyy and rabbis pay tribute to Babyn Yar massacre victims

IAEA adopts resolution demanding immediate return of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to full control of Ukraine

We are working to make progress in terms of NATO membership – Zelenskyy

Poland rejects Belarus' accusations of airspace violation

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:57
Ukraine's Security Service identifies Russian carrier of Shahed drones from Iran
14:52
EXPLAINERHow Russia trying to halt Armenia's westward turn
14:47
UK imposes new sanctions in response to Russia's sham elections in occupied territories
14:32
Explosion rocks Russian-occupied Berdiansk; power outages occur
14:27
Poland and Hungary ignore meeting on Ukrainian grain exports – EU
13:48
EXPLAINERWhy missile incident could sour relations with Poland
13:45
Orbán does not believe Ukraine will join EU while at war
13:44
There is no gunpowder production in Ukraine: Ukraine's Security Council Secretary replies to critics of defence industry
13:35
Ukraine's Security Service reveals how it managed to infiltrate Russia's Special Forces
13:11
Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast
All News
Advertisement: