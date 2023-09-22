All Sections
Zaluzhnyi speaks with Milley's successor for the first time

Roman PetrenkoFriday, 22 September 2023, 19:58
CHARLES BROWN. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has spoken with General Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and got acquainted with his successor, Charles Brown.

Source: Zaluzhnyi on Telegram

Details: On the evening of 22 September, Zaluzhnyi reported having a conversation with General Milley. He spoke about the situation at the combat zone and the course of Ukrainian defensive and offensive operations.

Separately, they focused on the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces – it is important to strengthen air defence and artillery.

Quote from Zaluzhnyi: "I thanked General Milley personally.

My friend's term as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff ends this month.

From the first days of the full-scale Russian invasion, especially during the most difficult moments of this war, General Milley was always with our people. We appreciate the colossal work done, the important advice, the comprehensive help and support. I invited him to Ukraine and will consider it an honour to meet him on our land.

As a sign of continued close partnership between Ukraine and the United States, General Milley introduced me to his successor, General Charles Brown."

More details: The sides agreed to maintain a high level of communication and hold talks in the near future.

